Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) vs. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP): Comparing the Drug Manufacturers – Major Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) shares are up more than 13.33% this year and recently increased 0.02% or $0.03 to settle at $131.14. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP), on the other hand, is down -5.78% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $45.17 and has returned 4.44% during the past week.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) and Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) are the two most active stocks in the Drug Manufacturers – Major industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect LLY to grow earnings at a 11.80% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, HP is expected to grow at a 70.95% annual rate. All else equal, HP’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 19.24% for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP). LLY’s ROI is 15.70% while HP has a ROI of 0.90%. The interpretation is that LLY’s business generates a higher return on investment than HP’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. LLY’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.72. Comparatively, HP’s free cash flow per share was +0.62. On a percent-of-sales basis, LLY’s free cash flow was 2.81% while HP converted 2.4% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, LLY is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. LLY has a current ratio of 1.20 compared to 2.70 for HP. This means that HP can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. LLY’s debt-to-equity ratio is 4.50 versus a D/E of 0.12 for HP. LLY is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

LLY trades at a forward P/E of 19.56, a P/B of 35.44, and a P/S of 5.49, compared to a forward P/E of 67.42, a P/B of 1.23, and a P/S of 1.72 for HP. LLY is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. LLY is currently priced at a 1.17% to its one-year price target of 129.62. Comparatively, HP is 1.67% relative to its price target of 44.43. This suggests that LLY is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. LLY has a beta of 0.18 and HP’s beta is 1.67. LLY’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. LLY has a short ratio of 3.22 compared to a short interest of 3.63 for HP. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for LLY.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) beats Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. LLY is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. LLY is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, LLY has better sentiment signals based on short interest.