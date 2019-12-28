Dissecting the Numbers for Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (ZAYO) and Enbridge Inc. (ENB)

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) shares are up more than 51.31% this year and recently increased 0.14% or $0.05 to settle at $34.56. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB), on the other hand, is up 27.64% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $39.67 and has returned 1.54% during the past week.

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) and Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) are the two most active stocks in the Communication Equipment industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect ZAYO to grow earnings at a 24.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ENB is expected to grow at a 3.74% annual rate. All else equal, ZAYO’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 18.42% for Enbridge Inc. (ENB). ZAYO’s ROI is 6.80% while ENB has a ROI of 3.60%. The interpretation is that ZAYO’s business generates a higher return on investment than ENB’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. ZAYO’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.40. Comparatively, ENB’s free cash flow per share was +0.00. On a percent-of-sales basis, ZAYO’s free cash flow was 3.67% while ENB converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ZAYO is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. ZAYO has a current ratio of 0.60 compared to 0.60 for ENB. This means that ZAYO can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. ZAYO’s debt-to-equity ratio is 4.38 versus a D/E of 1.08 for ENB. ZAYO is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

ZAYO trades at a forward P/E of 50.09, a P/B of 5.96, and a P/S of 3.18, compared to a forward P/E of 19.76, a P/B of 1.71, and a P/S of 2.12 for ENB. ZAYO is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. ZAYO is currently priced at a 0.32% to its one-year price target of 34.45. Comparatively, ENB is -4.78% relative to its price target of 41.66. This suggests that ENB is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. ZAYO has a beta of 0.74 and ENB’s beta is 0.64. ENB’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. ZAYO has a short ratio of 6.53 compared to a short interest of 4.27 for ENB. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ENB.

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) beats Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ENB is growing fastly. In terms of valuation, ENB is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, ENB is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, ENB has better sentiment signals based on short interest.