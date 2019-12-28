Dissecting the Numbers for Tallgrass Energy, LP (TGE) and Amyris, Inc. (AMRS)

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS), on the other hand, is down -2.69% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $3.25 and has returned -3.56% during the past week.

Tallgrass Energy, LP (NYSE:TGE) and Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) are the two most active stocks in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect TGE to grow earnings at a -14.05% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, AMRS is expected to grow at a 30.00% annual rate. All else equal, AMRS’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Tallgrass Energy, LP (TGE) has an EBITDA margin of 166.11%. This suggests that TGE underlying business is more profitable TGE’s ROI is 6.00% while AMRS has a ROI of 2650.10%. The interpretation is that AMRS’s business generates a higher return on investment than TGE’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. TGE’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.32. Comparatively, AMRS’s free cash flow per share was -0.44. On a percent-of-sales basis, TGE’s free cash flow was 0.01% while AMRS converted -0.07% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, TGE is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. TGE has a current ratio of 0.70 compared to 0.30 for AMRS. This means that TGE can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

TGE trades at a forward P/E of 21.25, a P/B of 2.14, and a P/S of 7.27, compared to a P/S of 2.90 for AMRS. TGE is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. TGE is currently priced at a 8.33% to its one-year price target of 20.40. Comparatively, AMRS is -65.79% relative to its price target of 9.50. This suggests that AMRS is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. TGE has a beta of 0.66 and AMRS’s beta is 0.96. TGE’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. TGE has a short ratio of 0.93 compared to a short interest of 15.11 for AMRS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TGE.

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) beats Tallgrass Energy, LP (NYSE:TGE) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. AMRS is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, AMRS is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, AMRS is more undervalued relative to its price target.