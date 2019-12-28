Dissecting the Numbers for Seadrill Limited (SDRL) and Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK)

Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL) shares are down more than -74.46% this year and recently decreased -9.45% or -$0.26 to settle at $2.49. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK), on the other hand, is up 41.95% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $10.86 and has returned 7.74% during the past week.

Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL) and Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) are the two most active stocks in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect SDRL to grow earnings at a 31.10% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, GNK is expected to grow at a 60.26% annual rate. All else equal, GNK’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 28.57% for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK).

Cash is king when it comes to investing. SDRL’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.26. Comparatively, GNK’s free cash flow per share was -0.06. On a percent-of-sales basis, SDRL’s free cash flow was -10.48% while GNK converted -0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, GNK is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

SDRL trades at a P/B of 0.13, and a P/S of 0.22, compared to a forward P/E of 10.06, a P/B of 0.45, and a P/S of 1.15 for GNK. SDRL is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. SDRL is currently priced at a -70.11% to its one-year price target of 8.33. Comparatively, GNK is -23.84% relative to its price target of 14.26. This suggests that SDRL is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. SDRL has a short ratio of 9.50 compared to a short interest of 3.33 for GNK. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for GNK.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) beats Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. GNK generates a higher return on investment, is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, SDRL is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, GNK has better sentiment signals based on short interest.