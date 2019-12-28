Dissecting the Numbers for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (REZI) and Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (HRTX)

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) shares are down more than -42.53% this year and recently decreased -0.34% or -$0.04 to settle at $11.81. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX), on the other hand, is down -4.55% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $24.76 and has returned -1.43% during the past week.

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) and Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) are the two most active stocks in the Security & Protection Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. Resideo Technologies, Inc. (REZI) has an EBITDA margin of 8.94%. This suggests that REZI underlying business is more profitable REZI’s ROI is 3.80% while HRTX has a ROI of -49.10%. The interpretation is that REZI’s business generates a higher return on investment than HRTX’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. REZI’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.49. Comparatively, HRTX’s free cash flow per share was -0.31. On a percent-of-sales basis, REZI’s free cash flow was -1.25% while HRTX converted -0.04% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, HRTX is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. REZI has a current ratio of 1.20 compared to 3.80 for HRTX. This means that HRTX can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. REZI’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.80 versus a D/E of 0.02 for HRTX. REZI is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

REZI trades at a forward P/E of 12.18, a P/B of 0.92, and a P/S of 0.30, compared to a P/B of 6.94, and a P/S of 16.29 for HRTX. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. REZI is currently priced at a 4.98% to its one-year price target of 11.25. Comparatively, HRTX is -39.46% relative to its price target of 40.90. This suggests that HRTX is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. REZI has a short ratio of 2.58 compared to a short interest of 16.93 for HRTX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for REZI.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) beats Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. HRTX is more profitable, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. HRTX is more undervalued relative to its price target.