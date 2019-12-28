Dissecting the Numbers for McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) and CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (COMM)

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares are up more than 10.98% this year and recently increased 0.20% or $0.39 to settle at $197.06. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM), on the other hand, is down -14.40% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $14.03 and has returned 1.23% during the past week.

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) and CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) are the two most active stocks in the Restaurants industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect MCD to grow earnings at a 6.05% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, COMM is expected to grow at a -0.25% annual rate. All else equal, MCD’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 8.74% for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (COMM). MCD’s ROI is 28.20% while COMM has a ROI of 7.20%. The interpretation is that MCD’s business generates a higher return on investment than COMM’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. MCD’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.13. Comparatively, COMM’s free cash flow per share was +2.43. On a percent-of-sales basis, MCD’s free cash flow was 4.05% while COMM converted 10.32% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, COMM is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. MCD has a current ratio of 0.80 compared to 1.90 for COMM. This means that COMM can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

MCD trades at a forward P/E of 23.26, and a P/S of 7.10, compared to a forward P/E of 6.44, a P/B of 2.25, and a P/S of 0.39 for COMM. MCD is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. MCD is currently priced at a -11.66% to its one-year price target of 223.07. Comparatively, COMM is -22.36% relative to its price target of 18.07. This suggests that COMM is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. MCD has a beta of 0.45 and COMM’s beta is 1.60. MCD’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. MCD has a short ratio of 1.68 compared to a short interest of 3.63 for COMM. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for MCD.

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) beats CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. MCD is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment and has lower financial risk. Finally, MCD has better sentiment signals based on short interest.