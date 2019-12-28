Dissecting the Numbers for Euronav NV (EURN) and LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB)

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) shares are up more than 77.49% this year and recently increased 0.41% or $0.05 to settle at $12.30. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB), on the other hand, is up 13.72% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $94.57 and has returned -0.63% during the past week.

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) and LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) are the two most active stocks in the Shipping industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect EURN to grow earnings at a -13.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, LYB is expected to grow at a 2.95% annual rate. All else equal, LYB’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 16.27% for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB).

Cash is king when it comes to investing. EURN’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.13. Comparatively, LYB’s free cash flow per share was +2.32. On a percent-of-sales basis, EURN’s free cash flow was -0% while LYB converted 1.98% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, LYB is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

EURN trades at a forward P/E of 7.41, a P/B of 1.23, and a P/S of 3.25, compared to a forward P/E of 8.24, a P/B of 4.04, and a P/S of 0.90 for LYB. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. EURN is currently priced at a -15.58% to its one-year price target of 14.57. Comparatively, LYB is -7.45% relative to its price target of 102.18. This suggests that EURN is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. EURN has a short ratio of 0.89 compared to a short interest of 2.82 for LYB. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for EURN.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) beats Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. LYB has lower financial risk, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity.