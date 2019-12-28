Devastating or Fantastic? – Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP), Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

The shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. have increased by more than 8.69% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 0.19% or $0.12 and now trades at $62.02. The shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND), has jumped by 118.40% year to date as of 12/26/2019. The shares currently trade at $136.83 and have been able to report a change of 11.45% over the past one week.

The stock of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. and Ascendis Pharma A/S were two of the most active stocks on Thursday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

When a company is able to grow consistently in terms of earnings at a high compound rate have the highest likelihood of creating value for its shareholders over time. Analysts have predicted that MMP will grow it’s earning at a 3.28% annual rate in the next 5 years. This is in contrast to ASND which will have a positive growth at a 24.00% annual rate. This means that the higher growth rate of ASND implies a greater potential for capital appreciation over the years.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. MMP has an EBITDA margin of 44.67%, this implies that the underlying business of MMP is more profitable. The ROI of MMP is 17.30% while that of ASND is -55.10%. These figures suggest that MMP ventures generate a higher ROI than that of ASND.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, MMP’s free cash flow per share is a negative -3.88, while that of ASND is also a negative -0.04.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for MMP is 0.80 and that of ASND is 15.70. This implies that it is easier for MMP to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than ASND. The debt ratio of MMP is 1.76 compared to 0.06 for ASND. MMP can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than ASND.

MMP currently trades at a forward P/E of 13.24, a P/B of 5.31, and a P/S of 4.96 while ASND trades at a P/B of 8.86, and a P/S of 272.22. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, MMP is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of MMP is currently at a -11.16% to its one-year price target of 69.81. Looking at its rival pricing, ASND is at a -12.46% relative to its price target of 156.30.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), MMP is given a 2.40 while 1.50 placed for ASND. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for MMP stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for MMP is 4.82 while that of ASND is just 10.37. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for MMP stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. defeats that of Ascendis Pharma A/S when the two are compared, with MMP taking 5 out of the total factors that were been considered. MMP happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, MMP is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for MMP is better on when it is viewed on short interest.