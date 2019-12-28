Critical Comparison: D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) vs. Eversource Energy (ES)

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) shares are up more than 52.94% this year and recently decreased -0.36% or -$0.19 to settle at $53.01. Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES), on the other hand, is up 29.61% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $84.30 and has returned 0.85% during the past week.

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) and Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) are the two most active stocks in the Residential Construction industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect DHI to grow earnings at a 15.30% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ES is expected to grow at a 5.45% annual rate. All else equal, DHI’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 30.04% for Eversource Energy (ES). DHI’s ROI is 12.10% while ES has a ROI of 5.40%. The interpretation is that DHI’s business generates a higher return on investment than ES’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. DHI’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.85. Comparatively, ES’s free cash flow per share was -1.09. On a percent-of-sales basis, DHI’s free cash flow was 3.88% while ES converted -4.18% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, DHI is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

DHI’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.34 versus a D/E of 1.29 for ES. ES is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

DHI trades at a forward P/E of 10.07, a P/B of 1.96, and a P/S of 1.08, compared to a forward P/E of 23.06, a P/B of 2.25, and a P/S of 3.21 for ES. DHI is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. DHI is currently priced at a -8.6% to its one-year price target of 58.00. Comparatively, ES is -0.93% relative to its price target of 85.09. This suggests that DHI is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. DHI has a beta of 0.98 and ES’s beta is 0.19. ES’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. DHI has a short ratio of 2.10 compared to a short interest of 11.27 for ES. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for DHI.

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) beats Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. DHI is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, DHI is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, DHI is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, DHI has better sentiment signals based on short interest.