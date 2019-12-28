Critical Comparison: Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) vs. T2 Biosystems, Inc. (TTOO)

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) shares are down more than -0.71% this year and recently increased 0.36% or $0.01 to settle at $2.80. T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO), on the other hand, is down -64.12% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $1.08 and has returned -1.82% during the past week.

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) and T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) are the two most active stocks in the Hospitals industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect CYH to grow earnings at a 15.30% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) has an EBITDA margin of 7.32%. This suggests that CYH underlying business is more profitable CYH’s ROI is 2.10% while TTOO has a ROI of -83.80%. The interpretation is that CYH’s business generates a higher return on investment than TTOO’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. CYH’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -1.62. Comparatively, TTOO’s free cash flow per share was -0.29. On a percent-of-sales basis, CYH’s free cash flow was -1.35% while TTOO converted -0.13% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, TTOO is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. CYH has a current ratio of 1.40 compared to 0.40 for TTOO. This means that CYH can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

CYH trades at a P/S of 0.03, compared to a P/S of 7.67 for TTOO. CYH is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. CYH is currently priced at a -4.76% to its one-year price target of 2.94. Comparatively, TTOO is -83.15% relative to its price target of 6.41. This suggests that TTOO is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. CYH has a beta of 2.36 and TTOO’s beta is 0.98. TTOO’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. CYH has a short ratio of 9.68 compared to a short interest of 7.00 for TTOO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TTOO.

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) beats Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) on a total of 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. TTOO is growing fastly, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. TTOO is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, TTOO has better sentiment signals based on short interest.