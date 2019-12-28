Critical Comparison: Cincinnati Bell Inc. (CBB) vs. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC)

Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) shares are up more than 35.22% this year and recently increased 0.67% or $0.07 to settle at $10.52. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC), on the other hand, is up 97.59% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $4.92 and has returned 78.91% during the past week.

Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) are the two most active stocks in the Telecom Services – Domestic industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect CBB to grow earnings at a 35.80% annual rate over the next 5 years.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. Cincinnati Bell Inc. (CBB) has an EBITDA margin of 19.8%. This suggests that CBB underlying business is more profitable CBB’s ROI is 4.20% while AGTC has a ROI of -5.60%. The interpretation is that CBB’s business generates a higher return on investment than AGTC’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. CBB’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.21. Comparatively, AGTC’s free cash flow per share was -0.59. On a percent-of-sales basis, CBB’s free cash flow was 0.77% while AGTC converted -0.03% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CBB is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. CBB has a current ratio of 0.80 compared to 7.90 for AGTC. This means that AGTC can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

CBB trades at a P/S of 0.33, compared to a P/B of 1.32, and a P/S of 2.49 for AGTC. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. CBB is currently priced at a 55.85% to its one-year price target of 6.75. Comparatively, AGTC is -60.39% relative to its price target of 12.42. This suggests that AGTC is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. CBB has a beta of 1.35 and AGTC’s beta is 2.54. CBB’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. CBB has a short ratio of 15.46 compared to a short interest of 0.47 for AGTC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AGTC.

Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) beats Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CBB is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, CBB is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis,