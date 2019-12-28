Critical Comparison: Alcoa Corporation (AA) vs. ADMA Biologics, Inc. (ADMA)

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) shares are down more than -19.30% this year and recently decreased -0.60% or -$0.13 to settle at $21.45. ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA), on the other hand, is up 69.46% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $4.05 and has returned -2.41% during the past week.

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) and ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) are the two most active stocks in the Aluminum industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. Alcoa Corporation (AA) has an EBITDA margin of 9.32%. This suggests that AA underlying business is more profitable

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. AA’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.02. Comparatively, ADMA’s free cash flow per share was -0.43. On a percent-of-sales basis, AA’s free cash flow was 0.03% while ADMA converted -0.15% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, AA is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. AA has a current ratio of 1.50 compared to 6.40 for ADMA. This means that ADMA can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. AA’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.40 versus a D/E of 2.34 for ADMA. ADMA is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

AA trades at a forward P/E of 28.60, a P/B of 0.88, and a P/S of 0.35, compared to a P/B of 6.64, and a P/S of 11.07 for ADMA. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. AA is currently priced at a -13.92% to its one-year price target of 24.92. Comparatively, ADMA is -66.78% relative to its price target of 12.19. This suggests that ADMA is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. AA has a short ratio of 2.21 compared to a short interest of 6.59 for ADMA. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AA.

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) beats ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. AA is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, AA is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, AA has better sentiment signals based on short interest.