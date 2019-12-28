Critical Comparison: Abbott Laboratories (ABT) vs. United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS), on the other hand, is up 22.05% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $119.04 and has returned 0.92% during the past week.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) and United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) are the two most active stocks in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect ABT to grow earnings at a 11.23% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, UPS is expected to grow at a 7.58% annual rate. All else equal, ABT’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 12.68% for United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS). ABT’s ROI is 6.10% while UPS has a ROI of 22.50%. The interpretation is that UPS’s business generates a higher return on investment than ABT’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. ABT’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.55. Comparatively, UPS’s free cash flow per share was -0.90. On a percent-of-sales basis, ABT’s free cash flow was 3.18% while UPS converted -1.07% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ABT is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. ABT has a current ratio of 1.50 compared to 1.10 for UPS. This means that ABT can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. ABT’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.60 versus a D/E of 4.30 for UPS. UPS is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

ABT trades at a forward P/E of 24.25, a P/B of 4.86, and a P/S of 4.96, compared to a forward P/E of 14.74, a P/B of 18.51, and a P/S of 1.41 for UPS. ABT is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. ABT is currently priced at a -7.67% to its one-year price target of 94.53. Comparatively, UPS is -5.12% relative to its price target of 125.46. This suggests that ABT is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. ABT has a beta of 1.11 and UPS’s beta is 1.22. ABT’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. ABT has a short ratio of 4.03 compared to a short interest of 3.88 for UPS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for UPS.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) beats United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ABT is growing fastly, is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. ABT is more undervalued relative to its price target.