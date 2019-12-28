Comparison Analysis Of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NOG) and At XP Inc. (XP)

The shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. have increased by more than 5.75% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 3.91% or $0.09 and now trades at $2.39. The shares of XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP), has jumped by 12.22% year to date as of 12/26/2019. The shares currently trade at $38.67 and have been able to report a change of 1.50% over the past one week.

The stock of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. and XP Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Thursday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. NOG has an EBITDA margin of 38.66%, this implies that the underlying business of NOG is more profitable. The ROI of NOG is 18.30% while that of XP is -3.80%. These figures suggest that NOG ventures generate a higher ROI than that of XP.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The debt ratio of NOG is 2.22 compared to 7.59 for XP. XP can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than NOG.

NOG currently trades at a forward P/E of 5.55, a P/B of 1.84, and a P/S of 1.11 while XP trades at a P/S of 18.97. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, NOG is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of NOG is currently at a -29.91% to its one-year price target of 3.41.

Conclusion

The stock of XP Inc. defeats that of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. when the two are compared, with XP taking 5 out of the total factors that were been considered. XP happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, XP is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for XP is better on when it is viewed on short interest.