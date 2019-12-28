Comparing Wright Medical Group N.V. (WMGI) and IVERIC bio, Inc. (ISEE)

Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) shares are up more than 11.35% this year and recently increased 0.36% or $0.11 to settle at $30.31. IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE), on the other hand, is up 518.33% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $7.42 and has returned 17.78% during the past week.

Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) and IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) are the two most active stocks in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. WMGI’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.00. Comparatively, ISEE’s free cash flow per share was -0.29.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. WMGI has a current ratio of 0.90 compared to 10.40 for ISEE. This means that ISEE can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. WMGI’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.36 versus a D/E of 0.00 for ISEE. WMGI is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

WMGI trades at a forward P/E of 67.36, a P/B of 4.51, and a P/S of 4.25, compared to a P/B of 3.45, for ISEE. WMGI is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. WMGI is currently priced at a 2.02% to its one-year price target of 29.71. Comparatively, ISEE is 401.35% relative to its price target of 1.48. This suggests that WMGI is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. WMGI has a beta of 0.94 and ISEE’s beta is 1.74. WMGI’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. WMGI has a short ratio of 3.80 compared to a short interest of 0.80 for ISEE. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ISEE.

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) beats Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) on a total of 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. ISEE has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, ISEE is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, ISEE has better sentiment signals based on short interest.