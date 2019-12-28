Comparing Teekay Corporation (TK) and Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NERV)

Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) shares are up more than 61.08% this year and recently increased 0.94% or $0.05 to settle at $5.38. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV), on the other hand, is up 2.23% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $6.89 and has returned 0.00% during the past week.

Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) and Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) are the two most active stocks in the Shipping industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect TK to grow earnings at a 12.00% annual rate over the next 5 years.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. Teekay Corporation (TK) has an EBITDA margin of 19.35%. This suggests that TK underlying business is more profitable

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. TK’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.67. Comparatively, NERV’s free cash flow per share was -0.24.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. TK has a current ratio of 0.70 compared to 6.20 for NERV. This means that NERV can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. TK’s debt-to-equity ratio is 10.16 versus a D/E of 0.00 for NERV. TK is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

TK trades at a P/B of 1.17, and a P/S of 0.29, compared to a P/B of 4.85, for NERV. TK is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. TK is currently priced at a 7.6% to its one-year price target of 5.00. Comparatively, NERV is -62.14% relative to its price target of 18.20. This suggests that NERV is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. TK has a beta of 1.71 and NERV’s beta is 1.59. NERV’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. TK has a short ratio of 5.64 compared to a short interest of 7.95 for NERV. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TK.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) beats Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) on a total of 6 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. NERV is growing fastly and has lower financial risk. NERV is more undervalued relative to its price target.