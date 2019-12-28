Comparing LSC Communications, Inc. (LKSD) and Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP)

LSC Communications, Inc. (NYSE:LKSD) shares are down more than -94.82% this year and recently decreased -7.29% or -$0.03 to settle at $0.36. Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP), on the other hand, is up 198.74% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $7.14 and has returned 4.69% during the past week.

LSC Communications, Inc. (NYSE:LKSD) and Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) are the two most active stocks in the Business Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect LKSD to grow earnings at a -12.70% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, BLDP is expected to grow at a 0.03% annual rate. All else equal, BLDP’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. LSC Communications, Inc. (LKSD) has an EBITDA margin of 0.49%. This suggests that LKSD underlying business is more profitable LKSD’s ROI is 1.20% while BLDP has a ROI of -7.30%. The interpretation is that LKSD’s business generates a higher return on investment than BLDP’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. LKSD’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +2.24. Comparatively, BLDP’s free cash flow per share was -0.08. On a percent-of-sales basis, LKSD’s free cash flow was 1.96% while BLDP converted -0.02% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, LKSD is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. LKSD has a current ratio of 1.20 compared to 3.90 for BLDP. This means that BLDP can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. LKSD’s debt-to-equity ratio is 4.97 versus a D/E of 0.08 for BLDP. LKSD is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

LKSD trades at a P/B of 0.08, and a P/S of 0.00, compared to a P/B of 6.43, and a P/S of 17.58 for BLDP. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

The average investment recommendation on a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell) is 4.00 for LKSD and 2.70 for BLDP, which implies that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for LKSD.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. LKSD has a short ratio of 3.71 compared to a short interest of 4.39 for BLDP. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for LKSD.

LSC Communications, Inc. (NYSE:LKSD) beats Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) on a total of 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. LKSD is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, LKSD is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, LKSD has better sentiment signals based on short interest.