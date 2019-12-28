Comparing Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (ITCI) and Sea Limited (SE)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) shares are up more than 222.04% this year and recently decreased -4.70% or -$1.81 to settle at $36.68. Sea Limited (NYSE:SE), on the other hand, is up 245.23% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $39.08 and has returned 3.91% during the past week.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) and Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. ITCI’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.55. Comparatively, SE’s free cash flow per share was -.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. ITCI has a current ratio of 7.80 compared to 1.60 for SE. This means that ITCI can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. ITCI’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.38 for SE. SE is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

ITCI trades at a P/B of 8.92, compared to a P/B of 14.37, and a P/S of 10.71 for SE. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. ITCI is currently priced at a 45.44% to its one-year price target of 25.22. Comparatively, SE is -14.03% relative to its price target of 45.46. This suggests that SE is the better investment over the next year.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. ITCI has a short ratio of 4.87 compared to a short interest of 6.42 for SE. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ITCI.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) beats Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) on a total of 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. ITCI generates a higher return on investment, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, ITCI is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, ITCI has better sentiment signals based on short interest.