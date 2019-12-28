Comparing Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) and GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) shares are down more than -3.18% this year and recently increased 0.28% or $0.3 to settle at $109.07. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK), on the other hand, is up 22.77% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $46.91 and has returned 0.06% during the past week.

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) and GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) are the two most active stocks in the Lodging industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect EXPE to grow earnings at a 8.80% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, GSK is expected to grow at a 3.50% annual rate. All else equal, EXPE’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) has an EBITDA margin of 15.5%. This suggests that EXPE underlying business is more profitable EXPE’s ROI is 8.00% while GSK has a ROI of 16.00%. The interpretation is that GSK’s business generates a higher return on investment than EXPE’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. EXPE’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -7.98. Comparatively, GSK’s free cash flow per share was +0.25. On a percent-of-sales basis, EXPE’s free cash flow was -10.3% while GSK converted 1.52% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, GSK is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. EXPE has a current ratio of 0.80 compared to 0.80 for GSK. This means that EXPE can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. EXPE’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.18 versus a D/E of 2.81 for GSK. GSK is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

EXPE trades at a forward P/E of 15.63, a P/B of 3.84, and a P/S of 1.32, compared to a forward P/E of 15.18, a P/B of 7.58, and a P/S of 2.72 for GSK. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. EXPE is currently priced at a -15.19% to its one-year price target of 128.61. Comparatively, GSK is -2.62% relative to its price target of 48.17. This suggests that EXPE is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. EXPE has a beta of 1.00 and GSK’s beta is 0.68. GSK’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. EXPE has a short ratio of 2.33 compared to a short interest of 2.50 for GSK. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for EXPE.

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) beats GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. EXPE is growing fastly, is more profitable, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, EXPE is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, EXPE is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, EXPE has better sentiment signals based on short interest.