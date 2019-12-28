Comparing Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) and W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI)

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) shares are down more than -3.97% this year and recently increased 0.75% or $0.14 to settle at $18.89. W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI), on the other hand, is up 37.38% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $5.66 and has returned 7.81% during the past week.

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) and W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect EXEL to grow earnings at a 46.00% annual rate over the next 5 years.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 65.29% for W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI). EXEL’s ROI is 52.60% while WTI has a ROI of 95.30%. The interpretation is that WTI’s business generates a higher return on investment than EXEL’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. EXEL’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.23. Comparatively, WTI’s free cash flow per share was +0.35. On a percent-of-sales basis, EXEL’s free cash flow was 0.01% while WTI converted 0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, EXEL is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. EXEL has a current ratio of 6.90 compared to 0.90 for WTI. This means that EXEL can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

EXEL trades at a forward P/E of 19.80, a P/B of 3.57, and a P/S of 5.96, compared to a forward P/E of 19.19, and a P/S of 1.53 for WTI. EXEL is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. EXEL is currently priced at a -21.29% to its one-year price target of 24.00. Comparatively, WTI is -25.53% relative to its price target of 7.60. This suggests that WTI is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. EXEL has a beta of 1.74 and WTI’s beta is 3.02. EXEL’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. EXEL has a short ratio of 5.36 compared to a short interest of 4.46 for WTI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for WTI.

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) beats Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. WTI is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, WTI is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, WTI is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, WTI has better sentiment signals based on short interest.