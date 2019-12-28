Comparing Cerus Corporation (CERS) and Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG)

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) shares are down more than -15.58% this year and recently decreased -1.38% or -$0.06 to settle at $4.28. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG), on the other hand, is down -13.03% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $84.74 and has returned -2.08% during the past week.

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) and Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Comparatively, AMG is expected to grow at a -0.82% annual rate. All else equal, CERS’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 18.81% for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG). CERS’s ROI is -48.30% while AMG has a ROI of 11.10%. The interpretation is that AMG’s business generates a higher return on investment than CERS’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. CERS’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.17. Comparatively, AMG’s free cash flow per share was +5.73. On a percent-of-sales basis, CERS’s free cash flow was -0.03% while AMG converted 11.87% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, AMG is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

CERS’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.73 versus a D/E of 0.58 for AMG. CERS is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

CERS trades at a P/B of 9.95, and a P/S of 6.85, compared to a forward P/E of 6.00, a P/B of 1.39, and a P/S of 1.91 for AMG. CERS is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. CERS is currently priced at a -46.5% to its one-year price target of 8.00. Comparatively, AMG is -5.05% relative to its price target of 89.25. This suggests that CERS is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. CERS has a beta of 1.63 and AMG’s beta is 1.67. CERS’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. CERS has a short ratio of 8.96 compared to a short interest of 1.96 for AMG. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AMG.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) beats Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. AMG is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, AMG is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, AMG has better sentiment signals based on short interest.