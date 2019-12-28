Comparing Centene Corporation (CNC) and Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP)

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) shares are up more than 9.97% this year and recently increased 0.27% or $0.17 to settle at $63.40. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP), on the other hand, is down -70.00% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $0.68 and has returned 29.26% during the past week.

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) and Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) are the two most active stocks in the Health Care Plans industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect CNC to grow earnings at a 14.98% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Centene Corporation (CNC) has an EBITDA margin of 4%. This suggests that CNC underlying business is more profitable CNC’s ROI is 5.60% while ADMP has a ROI of -79.30%. The interpretation is that CNC’s business generates a higher return on investment than ADMP’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. CNC’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.70. Comparatively, ADMP’s free cash flow per share was -0.08. On a percent-of-sales basis, CNC’s free cash flow was -0.48% while ADMP converted -0.03% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ADMP is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. CNC has a current ratio of 1.00 compared to 1.70 for ADMP. This means that ADMP can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. CNC’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.57 versus a D/E of 0.05 for ADMP. CNC is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

CNC trades at a forward P/E of 13.21, a P/B of 2.13, and a P/S of 0.36, compared to a P/B of 0.94, and a P/S of 1.91 for ADMP. CNC is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. CNC is currently priced at a -11.65% to its one-year price target of 71.76. Comparatively, ADMP is -32% relative to its price target of 1.00. This suggests that ADMP is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. CNC has a beta of 0.90 and ADMP’s beta is 1.38. CNC’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. CNC has a short ratio of 9.54 compared to a short interest of 3.64 for ADMP. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ADMP.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) beats Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ADMP is growing fastly, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, ADMP is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, ADMP is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, ADMP has better sentiment signals based on short interest.