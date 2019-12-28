Comparing Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (AGRX) and e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (ELF)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) shares are up more than 332.37% this year and recently decreased -4.60% or -$0.12 to settle at $2.49. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF), on the other hand, is up 81.76% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $15.74 and has returned 1.94% during the past week.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) and e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) are the two most active stocks in the Drugs – Generic industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Comparatively, ELF is expected to grow at a 7.15% annual rate. All else equal, ELF’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 16.93% for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (ELF).

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. AGRX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.10. Comparatively, ELF’s free cash flow per share was +0.03.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. AGRX has a current ratio of 10.40 compared to 3.10 for ELF. This means that AGRX can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. AGRX’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.62 for ELF. ELF is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

AGRX trades at a P/B of 4.15, compared to a forward P/E of 28.78, a P/B of 3.29, and a P/S of 2.80 for ELF. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. AGRX is currently priced at a -43.41% to its one-year price target of 4.40. Comparatively, ELF is -24.03% relative to its price target of 20.72. This suggests that AGRX is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. AGRX has a short ratio of 0.55 compared to a short interest of 1.69 for ELF. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AGRX.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) beats e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) on a total of 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. AGRX higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, AGRX is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, AGRX is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, AGRX has better sentiment signals based on short interest.