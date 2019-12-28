Choosing Between Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB) and Antares Pharma, Inc. (ATRS)

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) shares are down more than -83.94% this year and recently decreased -5.38% or -$0.25 to settle at $4.30. Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS), on the other hand, is up 75.00% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $4.76 and has returned -2.06% during the past week.

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) and Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) are the two most active stocks in the Drugs – Generic industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 5.18% for Antares Pharma, Inc. (ATRS).

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. SLDB’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.46. Comparatively, ATRS’s free cash flow per share was +0.01.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. SLDB has a current ratio of 6.80 compared to 2.90 for ATRS. This means that SLDB can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. SLDB’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.01 versus a D/E of 0.91 for ATRS. ATRS is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

SLDB trades at a P/B of 1.72, compared to a forward P/E of 32.60, a P/B of 17.63, and a P/S of 7.52 for ATRS. SLDB is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. SLDB is currently priced at a -48.13% to its one-year price target of 8.29. Comparatively, ATRS is -26.09% relative to its price target of 6.44. This suggests that SLDB is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. SLDB has a short ratio of 3.02 compared to a short interest of 2.11 for ATRS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ATRS.

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) beats Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) on a total of 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. SLDB generates a higher return on investment, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, SLDB is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, SLDB is more undervalued relative to its price target.