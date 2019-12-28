Choosing Between QIAGEN N.V. (QGEN) and Vodafone Group Plc (VOD)

QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE:QGEN) shares are down more than -4.47% this year and recently decreased -20.64% or -$8.56 to settle at $32.91. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD), on the other hand, is up 0.67% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $19.41 and has returned -1.02% during the past week.

QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE:QGEN) and Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) are the two most active stocks in the Research Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect QGEN to grow earnings at a 8.08% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, VOD is expected to grow at a 13.50% annual rate. All else equal, VOD’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. QGEN’s ROI is 4.80% while VOD has a ROI of -2.10%. The interpretation is that QGEN’s business generates a higher return on investment than VOD’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. QGEN’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.27. Comparatively, VOD’s free cash flow per share was -. On a percent-of-sales basis, QGEN’s free cash flow was 4.05% while VOD converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, QGEN is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. QGEN has a current ratio of 2.40 compared to 1.00 for VOD. This means that QGEN can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. QGEN’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.71 versus a D/E of 1.24 for VOD. VOD is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

QGEN trades at a forward P/E of 22.15, a P/B of 3.02, and a P/S of 5.00, compared to a forward P/E of 11.09, a P/B of 0.88, and a P/S of 1.08 for VOD. QGEN is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. QGEN is currently priced at a -5.24% to its one-year price target of 34.73. Comparatively, VOD is -35.86% relative to its price target of 30.26. This suggests that VOD is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. QGEN has a beta of 0.97 and VOD’s beta is 0.73. VOD’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. QGEN has a short ratio of 2.64 compared to a short interest of 1.44 for VOD. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for VOD.

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) beats QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE:QGEN) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. VOD generates a higher return on investment. In terms of valuation, VOD is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, VOD is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, VOD has better sentiment signals based on short interest.