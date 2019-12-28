Choosing Between Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) and AquaVenture Holdings Limited (WAAS)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) shares are up more than 45.26% this year and recently increased 1.32% or $0.93 to settle at $71.54. AquaVenture Holdings Limited (NYSE:WAAS), on the other hand, is up 44.57% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $27.31 and has returned 22.96% during the past week.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) and AquaVenture Holdings Limited (NYSE:WAAS) are the two most active stocks in the Entertainment – Diversified industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 30.27% for AquaVenture Holdings Limited (WAAS). LYV’s ROI is 5.90% while WAAS has a ROI of -0.70%. The interpretation is that LYV’s business generates a higher return on investment than WAAS’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. LYV’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -1.60. Comparatively, WAAS’s free cash flow per share was +0.07. On a percent-of-sales basis, LYV’s free cash flow was -3.17% while WAAS converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, WAAS is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. LYV has a current ratio of 1.00 compared to 4.10 for WAAS. This means that WAAS can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. LYV’s debt-to-equity ratio is 2.14 versus a D/E of 0.79 for WAAS. LYV is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

LYV trades at a forward P/E of 180.20, a P/B of 11.71, and a P/S of 1.33, compared to a P/B of 2.11, and a P/S of 4.55 for WAAS. LYV is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. LYV is currently priced at a -8.38% to its one-year price target of 78.08. Comparatively, WAAS is -5.01% relative to its price target of 28.75. This suggests that LYV is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. LYV has a short ratio of 5.74 compared to a short interest of 7.97 for WAAS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for LYV.

AquaVenture Holdings Limited (NYSE:WAAS) beats Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. WAAS generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, WAAS is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value,