Choosing Between Invitae Corporation (NVTA) and DTE Energy Company (DTE)

Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA) shares are up more than 45.75% this year and recently decreased -4.95% or -$0.84 to settle at $16.12. DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE), on the other hand, is up 16.55% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $128.55 and has returned -0.58% during the past week.

Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA) and DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) are the two most active stocks in the Medical Laboratories & Research industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect NVTA to grow earnings at a 8.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, DTE is expected to grow at a 4.83% annual rate. All else equal, NVTA’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 13.54% for DTE Energy Company (DTE). NVTA’s ROI is -50.00% while DTE has a ROI of 6.20%. The interpretation is that DTE’s business generates a higher return on investment than NVTA’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. NVTA’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.43. Comparatively, DTE’s free cash flow per share was -2.16. On a percent-of-sales basis, NVTA’s free cash flow was -0.03% while DTE converted -2.88% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, NVTA is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. NVTA has a current ratio of 7.40 compared to 0.80 for DTE. This means that NVTA can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. NVTA’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.66 versus a D/E of 1.47 for DTE. DTE is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

NVTA trades at a P/B of 3.81, and a P/S of 8.24, compared to a forward P/E of 19.49, a P/B of 2.19, and a P/S of 1.86 for DTE. NVTA is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. NVTA is currently priced at a -44.74% to its one-year price target of 29.17. Comparatively, DTE is -5.74% relative to its price target of 136.38. This suggests that NVTA is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. NVTA has a beta of 2.47 and DTE’s beta is 0.21. DTE’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. NVTA has a short ratio of 9.53 compared to a short interest of 3.08 for DTE. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for DTE.

Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA) beats DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. NVTA is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. NVTA is more undervalued relative to its price target.