Choosing Between GoPro, Inc. (GPRO) and Bloom Energy Corporation (BE)

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) shares are down more than -1.18% this year and recently decreased -8.32% or -$0.38 to settle at $4.19. Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE), on the other hand, is down -34.87% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $6.50 and has returned -10.10% during the past week.

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) and Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) are the two most active stocks in the Photographic Equipment & Supplies industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect GPRO to grow earnings at a 10.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, BE is expected to grow at a 25.00% annual rate. All else equal, BE’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. GoPro, Inc. (GPRO) has an EBITDA margin of 3.28%. This suggests that GPRO underlying business is more profitable GPRO’s ROI is -27.10% while BE has a ROI of -23.90%. The interpretation is that BE’s business generates a higher return on investment than GPRO’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. GPRO’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.35. Comparatively, BE’s free cash flow per share was +0.17. On a percent-of-sales basis, GPRO’s free cash flow was -4.75% while BE converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, BE is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. GPRO has a current ratio of 1.30 compared to 1.70 for BE. This means that BE can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

GPRO trades at a forward P/E of 9.11, a P/B of 4.66, and a P/S of 0.62, compared to a P/S of 0.84 for BE. GPRO is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. GPRO is currently priced at a -23.12% to its one-year price target of 5.45. Comparatively, BE is -41.23% relative to its price target of 11.06. This suggests that BE is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. GPRO has a short ratio of 5.18 compared to a short interest of 5.72 for BE. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for GPRO.

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) beats GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) on a total of 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. BE is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, BE is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, BE is more undervalued relative to its price target.