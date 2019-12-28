Choosing Between Baozun Inc. (BZUN) and Republic Services, Inc. (RSG)

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) shares are up more than 15.61% this year and recently increased 1.23% or $0.41 to settle at $33.77. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG), on the other hand, is up 24.23% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $89.56 and has returned 0.54% during the past week.

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) and Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) are the two most active stocks in the Catalog & Mail Order Houses industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect BZUN to grow earnings at a 4.19% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, RSG is expected to grow at a 8.40% annual rate. All else equal, RSG’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 26.58% for Republic Services, Inc. (RSG). BZUN’s ROI is 10.40% while RSG has a ROI of 8.90%. The interpretation is that BZUN’s business generates a higher return on investment than RSG’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. On a percent-of-sales basis, BZUN’s free cash flow was 0% while RSG converted 2.1% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, RSG is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. BZUN has a current ratio of 3.00 compared to 0.50 for RSG. This means that BZUN can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. BZUN’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.12 versus a D/E of 1.08 for RSG. BZUN is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

BZUN trades at a forward P/E of 23.23, a P/B of 5.73, and a P/S of 2.25, compared to a forward P/E of 25.71, a P/B of 3.60, and a P/S of 2.77 for RSG. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. BZUN is currently priced at a -18.03% to its one-year price target of 41.20. Comparatively, RSG is -4.72% relative to its price target of 94.00. This suggests that BZUN is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. BZUN has a beta of 3.06 and RSG’s beta is 0.50. RSG’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. BZUN has a short ratio of 12.59 compared to a short interest of 3.33 for RSG. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for RSG.

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) beats Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. RSG generates a higher return on investment, is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. Finally, RSG has better sentiment signals based on short interest.