Buy, Sell or Hold? Detail Analysis Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) or At Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (SKT)?

The shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company have increased by more than 23.05% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 1.27% or $0.8 and now trades at $63.96. The shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT), has slumped by -26.71% year to date as of 12/26/2019. The shares currently trade at $14.82 and have been able to report a change of -0.47% over the past one week.

The stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Thursday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

When a company is able to grow consistently in terms of earnings at a high compound rate have the highest likelihood of creating value for its shareholders over time. Analysts have predicted that BMY will grow it’s earning at a 15.05% annual rate in the next 5 years. This is in contrast to SKT which will have a positive growth at a 6.70% annual rate. This means that the higher growth rate of BMY implies a greater potential for capital appreciation over the years.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. BMY has an EBITDA margin of 30.16%, this implies that the underlying business of SKT is more profitable. The ROI of BMY is 25.40% while that of SKT is 5.00%. These figures suggest that BMY ventures generate a higher ROI than that of SKT.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, BMY’s free cash flow per share is a positive 7.51, while that of SKT is positive 0.01.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The debt ratio of BMY is 1.41 compared to 3.32 for SKT. SKT can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than BMY.

BMY currently trades at a forward P/E of 10.53, a P/B of 5.92, and a P/S of 6.14 while SKT trades at a forward P/E of 18.39, a P/B of 2.90, and a P/S of 2.82. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, BMY is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of BMY is currently at a -3.96% to its one-year price target of 66.60. Looking at its rival pricing, SKT is at a -2.31% relative to its price target of 15.17.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), BMY is given a 1.90 while 3.70 placed for SKT. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for SKT stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for BMY is 5.50 while that of SKT is just 17.37. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for BMY stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. defeats that of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company when the two are compared, with SKT taking 4 out of the total factors that were been considered. SKT happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, SKT is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for SKT is better on when it is viewed on short interest.