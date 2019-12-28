Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY) vs. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH): Which is the Better Investment?

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) shares are up more than 11.72% this year and recently decreased -0.11% or -$0.02 to settle at $18.01. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH), on the other hand, is up 44.91% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $150.30 and has returned 0.95% during the past week.

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) are the two most active stocks in the Real Estate Development industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Comparatively, ZBH is expected to grow at a 5.60% annual rate. All else equal, ZBH’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 8.77% for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH). BPY’s ROI is 0.30% while ZBH has a ROI of -0.30%. The interpretation is that BPY’s business generates a higher return on investment than ZBH’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. BPY’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.93. Comparatively, ZBH’s free cash flow per share was +1.81. On a percent-of-sales basis, BPY’s free cash flow was 5.67% while ZBH converted 4.69% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, BPY is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. BPY has a current ratio of 0.30 compared to 1.20 for ZBH. This means that ZBH can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. BPY’s debt-to-equity ratio is 4.42 versus a D/E of 0.69 for ZBH. BPY is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

BPY trades at a forward P/E of 10.18, a P/B of 0.71, and a P/S of 0.97, compared to a forward P/E of 18.14, a P/B of 2.55, and a P/S of 3.86 for ZBH. BPY is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. BPY is currently priced at a -17.2% to its one-year price target of 21.75. Comparatively, ZBH is -4.15% relative to its price target of 156.80. This suggests that BPY is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. BPY has a beta of 0.91 and ZBH’s beta is 1.16. BPY’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. BPY has a short ratio of 5.73 compared to a short interest of 2.06 for ZBH. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ZBH.

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) beats Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. BPY is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, BPY is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, BPY is more undervalued relative to its price target.