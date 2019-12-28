Analyzing the Statistics for Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) and At Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

The shares of Kinross Gold Corporation have increased by more than 44.14% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 1.08% or $0.05 and now trades at $4.67. The shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK), has jumped by 19.54% year to date as of 12/26/2019. The shares currently trade at $91.34 and have been able to report a change of 1.92% over the past one week.

The stock of Kinross Gold Corporation and Merck & Co., Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Thursday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

When a company is able to grow consistently in terms of earnings at a high compound rate have the highest likelihood of creating value for its shareholders over time. Analysts have predicted that KGC will grow it’s earning at a 14.51% annual rate in the next 5 years. This is in contrast to MRK which will have a positive growth at a 9.95% annual rate. This means that the higher growth rate of KGC implies a greater potential for capital appreciation over the years.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. The ROI of KGC is 1.00% while that of MRK is 11.70%. These figures suggest that MRK ventures generate a higher ROI than that of KGC.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, KGC’s free cash flow per share is a negative -2.34, while that of MRK is positive 4.39.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for KGC is 2.70 and that of MRK is 1.30. This implies that it is easier for KGC to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than MRK. The debt ratio of KGC is 0.40 compared to 0.97 for MRK. MRK can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than KGC.

KGC currently trades at a forward P/E of 11.94, a P/B of 1.23, and a P/S of 1.80 while MRK trades at a forward P/E of 16.31, a P/B of 8.71, and a P/S of 5.08. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, KGC is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of KGC is currently at a -17.93% to its one-year price target of 5.69. Looking at its rival pricing, MRK is at a -6.74% relative to its price target of 97.94.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), KGC is given a 2.50 while 1.80 placed for MRK. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for KGC stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for KGC is 1.01 while that of MRK is just 3.02. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for KGC stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Merck & Co., Inc. defeats that of Kinross Gold Corporation when the two are compared, with MRK taking 5 out of the total factors that were been considered. MRK happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, MRK is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for MRK is better on when it is viewed on short interest.