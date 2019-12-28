Analytical Comparison: Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) vs. At CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC)

The shares of Southwestern Energy Company have decreased by more than -31.09% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 0.43% or $0.01 and now trades at $2.35. The shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC), has jumped by 118.10% year to date as of 12/26/2019. The shares currently trade at $1.60 and have been able to report a change of 25.98% over the past one week.

The stock of Southwestern Energy Company and CTI BioPharma Corp. were two of the most active stocks on Thursday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. SWN has an EBITDA margin of 35.49%, this implies that the underlying business of SWN is more profitable. The ROI of SWN is 16.60% while that of CTIC is -45.20%. These figures suggest that SWN ventures generate a higher ROI than that of CTIC.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, SWN’s free cash flow per share is a negative -2.52, while that of CTIC is also a negative -0.02.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for SWN is 0.70 and that of CTIC is 1.80. This implies that it is easier for SWN to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than CTIC. The debt ratio of SWN is 0.72 compared to 0.33 for CTIC. SWN can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than CTIC.

SWN currently trades at a forward P/E of 5.99, a P/B of 0.40, and a P/S of 0.39 while CTIC trades at a P/B of 2.91, and a P/S of 5.21. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, SWN is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of SWN is currently at a -4.08% to its one-year price target of 2.45. Looking at its rival pricing, CTIC is at a -60% relative to its price target of 4.00.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), SWN is given a 3.20 while 2.00 placed for CTIC. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for SWN stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for SWN is 6.41 while that of CTIC is just 0.50. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for CTIC stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Southwestern Energy Company defeats that of CTI BioPharma Corp. when the two are compared, with SWN taking 5 out of the total factors that were been considered. SWN happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, SWN is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for SWN is better on when it is viewed on short interest.