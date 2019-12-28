A Side-by-side Analysis of resTORbio, Inc. (TORC) and Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW)

resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) shares are down more than -84.57% this year and recently decreased -5.00% or -$0.07 to settle at $1.33. Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:TW), on the other hand, is up 30.89% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $46.87 and has returned 2.09% during the past week.

resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) and Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:TW) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect TORC to grow earnings at a 29.30% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, TW is expected to grow at a 15.95% annual rate. All else equal, TORC’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 23.72% for Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW).

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. TORC’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.60. Comparatively, TW’s free cash flow per share was +0.48.

TORC’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.01 for TW. TW is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

TORC trades at a P/B of 0.44, compared to a forward P/E of 41.81, a P/B of 2.33, and a P/S of 13.78 for TW. TORC is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. TORC is currently priced at a -33.5% to its one-year price target of 2.00. Comparatively, TW is -5.18% relative to its price target of 49.43. This suggests that TORC is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. TORC has a short ratio of 0.98 compared to a short interest of 0.82 for TW. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TW.

resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) beats Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:TW) on a total of 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. TORC is growing fastly, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, TORC is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, TORC is more undervalued relative to its price target.