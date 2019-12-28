A Side-by-side Analysis of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) and Lam Research Corporation (LRCX)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE) shares are down more than -41.94% this year and recently increased 1.61% or $0.02 to settle at $1.26. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX), on the other hand, is up 116.58% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $294.92 and has returned 2.40% during the past week.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE) and Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) are the two most active stocks in the Independent Oil & Gas industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect GTE to grow earnings at a 10.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, LRCX is expected to grow at a 13.60% annual rate. All else equal, LRCX’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 22.48% for Lam Research Corporation (LRCX). GTE’s ROI is 7.00% while LRCX has a ROI of 24.00%. The interpretation is that LRCX’s business generates a higher return on investment than GTE’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. GTE’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.20. Comparatively, LRCX’s free cash flow per share was +1.76. On a percent-of-sales basis, GTE’s free cash flow was -0.01% while LRCX converted 2.65% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, LRCX is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. GTE has a current ratio of 1.00 compared to 3.60 for LRCX. This means that LRCX can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. GTE’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.64 versus a D/E of 0.91 for LRCX. LRCX is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

GTE trades at a forward P/E of 8.08, a P/B of 0.47, and a P/S of 0.81, compared to a forward P/E of 15.95, a P/B of 8.64, and a P/S of 4.50 for LRCX. GTE is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. GTE is currently priced at a -73.31% to its one-year price target of 4.72. Comparatively, LRCX is 8.61% relative to its price target of 271.55. This suggests that GTE is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. GTE has a beta of 0.94 and LRCX’s beta is 1.65. GTE’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. GTE has a short ratio of 3.65 compared to a short interest of 3.94 for LRCX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for GTE.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE) beats Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. GTE is more profitable and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, GTE is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, GTE is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, GTE has better sentiment signals based on short interest.