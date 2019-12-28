A Side-by-side Analysis of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) and Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) shares are down more than -34.32% this year and recently decreased -10.16% or -$0.68 to settle at $6.01. Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT), on the other hand, is down -46.56% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $8.32 and has returned 1.46% during the past week.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) and Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Comparatively, UNIT is expected to grow at a 6.30% annual rate. All else equal, UNIT’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 93.36% for Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT). DVAX’s ROI is -93.50% while UNIT has a ROI of 10.10%. The interpretation is that UNIT’s business generates a higher return on investment than DVAX’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. DVAX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.40. Comparatively, UNIT’s free cash flow per share was +1.14. On a percent-of-sales basis, DVAX’s free cash flow was -0.41% while UNIT converted 21.63% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, UNIT is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. DVAX has a current ratio of 4.90 compared to 0.20 for UNIT. This means that DVAX can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

DVAX trades at a P/B of 11.56, and a P/S of 17.17, compared to a P/S of 1.52 for UNIT. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. DVAX is currently priced at a -57.07% to its one-year price target of 14.00. Comparatively, UNIT is 15.4% relative to its price target of 7.21. This suggests that DVAX is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. DVAX has a beta of 0.63 and UNIT’s beta is 1.15. DVAX’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. DVAX has a short ratio of 11.97 compared to a short interest of 9.04 for UNIT. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for UNIT.

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) beats Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. UNIT higher liquidity, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, UNIT is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, UNIT has better sentiment signals based on short interest.