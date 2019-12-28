A Side-by-side Analysis of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH) and Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM)

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) shares are down more than -8.66% this year and recently increased 0.27% or $0.01 to settle at $3.69. Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM), on the other hand, is down -61.02% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $3.36 and has returned 4.84% during the past week.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) and Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) are the two most active stocks in the REIT-Mortgage industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect ANH to grow earnings at a -5.18% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, FLDM is expected to grow at a -8.06% annual rate. All else equal, ANH’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. ANH’s ROI is -0.20% while FLDM has a ROI of -18.70%. The interpretation is that ANH’s business generates a higher return on investment than FLDM’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. ANH’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.16. Comparatively, FLDM’s free cash flow per share was -0.09. On a percent-of-sales basis, ANH’s free cash flow was -0.01% while FLDM converted -0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ANH is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

ANH’s debt-to-equity ratio is 7.76 versus a D/E of 0.31 for FLDM. ANH is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

ANH trades at a forward P/E of 8.00, a P/B of 0.83, and a P/S of 1.95, compared to a P/B of 1.44, and a P/S of 1.99 for FLDM. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. ANH is currently priced at a 13.54% to its one-year price target of 3.25. Comparatively, FLDM is -59.52% relative to its price target of 8.30. This suggests that FLDM is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. ANH has a beta of 0.56 and FLDM’s beta is 2.16. ANH’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. ANH has a short ratio of 2.47 compared to a short interest of 1.44 for FLDM. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for FLDM.

Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) beats Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. FLDM is growing fastly, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. FLDM is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, FLDM has better sentiment signals based on short interest.