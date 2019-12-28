A Head to Head Comparison of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (SRNE) and At Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (JNCE)

The shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. have increased by more than 36.25% this year alone. The shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE), has jumped by 161.57% year to date as of 12/26/2019. The shares currently trade at $8.81 and have been able to report a change of 10.33% over the past one week.

The stock of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Thursday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. The ROI of SRNE is -34.40% while that of JNCE is -30.10%. These figures suggest that JNCE ventures generate a higher ROI than that of SRNE.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, SRNE’s free cash flow per share is a negative -0.26, while that of JNCE is positive 0.05.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for SRNE is 0.60 and that of JNCE is 13.60. This implies that it is easier for SRNE to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than JNCE. The debt ratio of SRNE is 5.67 compared to 0.00 for JNCE. SRNE can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than JNCE.

SRNE currently trades at a P/B of 9.34, and a P/S of 19.80 while JNCE trades at a P/B of 1.53, and a P/S of 1.75. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, SRNE is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of SRNE is currently at a -86.65% to its one-year price target of 24.50. Looking at its rival pricing, JNCE is at a -26.58% relative to its price target of 12.00.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), SRNE is given a 2.00 while 2.50 placed for JNCE. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for JNCE stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for SRNE is 4.31 while that of JNCE is just 1.51. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for JNCE stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. defeats that of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. when the two are compared, with SRNE taking 3 out of the total factors that were been considered. SRNE happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, SRNE is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for SRNE is better on when it is viewed on short interest.