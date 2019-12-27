Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) vs. Synthorx, Inc. (THOR): Which is the Better Investment?

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) shares are up more than 22.83% this year and recently increased 0.88% or $0.42 to settle at $48.16. Synthorx, Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR), on the other hand, is up 309.15% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $71.11 and has returned 4.68% during the past week.

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) and Synthorx, Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) are the two most active stocks in the Security Software & Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect ZS to grow earnings at a 36.50% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. ZS’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.09. Comparatively, THOR’s free cash flow per share was -0.47.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. ZS has a current ratio of 1.80 compared to 18.90 for THOR. This means that THOR can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. ZS’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.00 for THOR. ZS is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

ZS trades at a forward P/E of 168.39, a P/B of 19.58, and a P/S of 18.04, compared to a P/B of 14.88, for THOR. ZS is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. ZS is currently priced at a -23.1% to its one-year price target of 62.63. Comparatively, THOR is 19.01% relative to its price target of 59.75. This suggests that ZS is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. ZS has a short ratio of 5.78 compared to a short interest of 3.38 for THOR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for THOR.

Synthorx, Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) beats Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) on a total of 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. THOR is growing fastly, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, THOR is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, THOR has better sentiment signals based on short interest.