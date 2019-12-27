YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) and STERIS plc (STE) Go Head-to-head

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) shares are down more than -11.50% this year and recently increased 2.07% or $0.24 to settle at $11.85. STERIS plc (NYSE:STE), on the other hand, is up 41.65% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $151.35 and has returned 1.40% during the past week.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) and STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) are the two most active stocks in the Major Integrated Oil & Gas industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect YPF to grow earnings at a -6.39% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, STE is expected to grow at a 10.00% annual rate. All else equal, STE’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 22.23% for STERIS plc (STE). YPF’s ROI is -1.10% while STE has a ROI of 8.00%. The interpretation is that STE’s business generates a higher return on investment than YPF’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. YPF’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +13.02. Comparatively, STE’s free cash flow per share was +0.63. On a percent-of-sales basis, YPF’s free cash flow was 33.1% while STE converted 1.92% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, YPF is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. YPF has a current ratio of 1.10 compared to 2.40 for STE. This means that STE can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. YPF’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.06 versus a D/E of 0.37 for STE. YPF is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

YPF trades at a forward P/E of 33.66, a P/B of 0.53, and a P/S of 0.54, compared to a forward P/E of 24.65, a P/B of 3.97, and a P/S of 4.38 for STE. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. YPF is currently priced at a -9.95% to its one-year price target of 13.16. Comparatively, STE is -9.55% relative to its price target of 167.33. This suggests that YPF is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. YPF has a beta of 1.48 and STE’s beta is 0.88. STE’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. YPF has a short ratio of 4.08 compared to a short interest of 1.46 for STE. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for STE.

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) beats YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. STE has higher cash flow per share, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. Finally, STE has better sentiment signals based on short interest.