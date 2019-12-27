Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (YTEN) and Commercial Metals Company (CMC) Go Head-to-head

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) shares are down more than -77.14% this year and recently increased 17.03% or $0.03 to settle at $0.19. Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC), on the other hand, is up 39.45% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $22.34 and has returned 1.87% during the past week.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) and Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) are the two most active stocks in the Specialty Chemicals industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect YTEN to grow earnings at a 0.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CMC is expected to grow at a 5.35% annual rate. All else equal, CMC’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 8.55% for Commercial Metals Company (CMC).

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. YTEN’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.06. Comparatively, CMC’s free cash flow per share was +1.63. On a percent-of-sales basis, YTEN’s free cash flow was -0.13% while CMC converted 3.32% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CMC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. YTEN has a current ratio of 2.00 compared to 3.00 for CMC. This means that CMC can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. YTEN’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.77 for CMC. CMC is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

YTEN trades at a P/B of 0.90, and a P/S of 7.03, compared to a forward P/E of 10.82, a P/B of 1.62, and a P/S of 0.46 for CMC. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

The average investment recommendation on a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell) is 2.00 for YTEN and 2.50 for CMC, which implies that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for CMC.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. YTEN has a beta of 2.98 and CMC’s beta is 1.80. CMC’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. YTEN has a short ratio of 0.03 compared to a short interest of 5.09 for CMC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for YTEN.

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) beats Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) on a total of 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. CMC has lower financial risk, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity.