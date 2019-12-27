Which one offer More Market Value? – the Rubicon Project, Inc. (RUBI), Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (SAGE)

The shares of the Rubicon Project, Inc. have increased by more than 131.64% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 0.47% or $0.04 and now trades at $8.64. The shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE), has slumped by -19.82% year to date as of 12/24/2019. The shares currently trade at $76.80 and have been able to report a change of 11.29% over the past one week.

The stock of the Rubicon Project, Inc. and Sage Therapeutics, Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Tuesday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. RUBI has an EBITDA margin of 2.11%, this implies that the underlying business of RUBI is more profitable. The ROI of RUBI is -54.20% while that of SAGE is -45.60%. These figures suggest that SAGE ventures generate a higher ROI than that of RUBI.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, RUBI’s free cash flow per share is a positive 0, while that of SAGE is negative -0.14.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for RUBI is 1.20 and that of SAGE is 12.70. This implies that it is easier for RUBI to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than SAGE. The debt ratio of RUBI is 0.00 compared to 0.00 for SAGE. SAGE can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than RUBI.

RUBI currently trades at a forward P/E of 118.36, a P/B of 4.41, and a P/S of 2.80 while SAGE trades at a P/B of 3.67, and a P/S of 763.64. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, RUBI is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of RUBI is currently at a -21.81% to its one-year price target of 11.05. Looking at its rival pricing, SAGE is at a -27.13% relative to its price target of 105.39.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), RUBI is given a 1.60 while 1.90 placed for SAGE. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for SAGE stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for RUBI is 2.96 while that of SAGE is just 5.30. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for RUBI stock.

Conclusion

The stock of the Rubicon Project, Inc. defeats that of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. when the two are compared, with RUBI taking 7 out of the total factors that were been considered. RUBI happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, RUBI is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for RUBI is better on when it is viewed on short interest.