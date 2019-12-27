Which one offer More Market Value? – Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (CLSD), Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV)

The shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. have increased by more than 217.76% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 11.11% or $0.34 and now trades at $3.40. The shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV), has jumped by 18.12% year to date as of 12/26/2019. The shares currently trade at $54.90 and have been able to report a change of 2.43% over the past one week.

The stock of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. and Southwest Airlines Co. were two of the most active stocks on Thursday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. These figures suggest that LUV ventures generate a higher ROI than that of CLSD.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, CLSD’s free cash flow per share is a negative -21.92, while that of LUV is positive 2.78.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for CLSD is 2.20 and that of LUV is 0.70. This implies that it is easier for CLSD to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than LUV. The debt ratio of CLSD is 1.03 compared to 0.31 for LUV. CLSD can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than LUV.

CLSD currently trades at a P/B of 13.60, and a P/S of 458.77 while LUV trades at a forward P/E of 11.20, a P/B of 2.95, and a P/S of 1.31. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, LUV is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of CLSD is currently at a 13.33% to its one-year price target of 3.00. Looking at its rival pricing, LUV is at a -8.41% relative to its price target of 59.94.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), CLSD is given a 2.20 while 2.50 placed for LUV. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for LUV stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for CLSD is 1.49 while that of LUV is just 3.94. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for CLSD stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. defeats that of Southwest Airlines Co. when the two are compared, with CLSD taking 5 out of the total factors that were been considered. CLSD happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, CLSD is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for CLSD is better on when it is viewed on short interest.