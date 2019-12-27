Walmart Inc. (WMT) vs. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (AXNX): Breaking Down the Discount, Variety Stores Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) shares are up more than 28.30% this year and recently increased 0.40% or $0.48 to settle at $119.51. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX), on the other hand, is up 79.15% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $27.07 and has returned 6.95% during the past week.

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) and Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) are the two most active stocks in the Discount, Variety Stores industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect WMT to grow earnings at a 5.18% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Walmart Inc. (WMT) has an EBITDA margin of 6.41%. This suggests that WMT underlying business is more profitable WMT’s ROI is 10.50% while AXNX has a ROI of -19.30%. The interpretation is that WMT’s business generates a higher return on investment than AXNX’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. WMT’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.37. Comparatively, AXNX’s free cash flow per share was -0.86. On a percent-of-sales basis, WMT’s free cash flow was -0.2% while AXNX converted -3.46% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, WMT is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. WMT has a current ratio of 0.80 compared to 7.60 for AXNX. This means that AXNX can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. WMT’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.76 versus a D/E of 0.27 for AXNX. WMT is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

WMT trades at a forward P/E of 22.90, a P/B of 4.74, and a P/S of 0.65, compared to a P/B of 8.25, and a P/S of 213.67 for AXNX. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. WMT is currently priced at a -8.24% to its one-year price target of 130.24. Comparatively, AXNX is -37.67% relative to its price target of 43.43. This suggests that AXNX is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. WMT has a short ratio of 3.27 compared to a short interest of 8.93 for AXNX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for WMT.

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) beats Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. WMT is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, WMT is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, WMT has better sentiment signals based on short interest.