Walmart Inc. (WMT) vs. At Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (RUBY): Analyzing the Industry’s Most Active Stocks

The shares of Walmart Inc. have increased by more than 28.31% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 0.01% or $0.01 and now trades at $119.52. The shares of Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY), has slumped by -26.55% year to date as of 12/26/2019. The shares currently trade at $11.81 and have been able to report a change of -16.36% over the past one week.

The stock of Walmart Inc. and Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Thursday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. WMT has an EBITDA margin of 6.41%, this implies that the underlying business of WMT is more profitable. These figures suggest that WMT ventures generate a higher ROI than that of RUBY.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for WMT is 0.80 and that of RUBY is 9.80. This implies that it is easier for WMT to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than RUBY. The debt ratio of WMT is 0.76 compared to 0.00 for RUBY. WMT can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than RUBY.

WMT currently trades at a forward P/E of 22.90, a P/B of 4.74, and a P/S of 0.65 while RUBY trades at a P/B of 3.04, This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, WMT is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of WMT is currently at a -8.23% to its one-year price target of 130.24. Looking at its rival pricing, RUBY is at a -44.89% relative to its price target of 21.43.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), WMT is given a 2.10 while 2.00 placed for RUBY. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for WMT stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for WMT is 3.33 while that of RUBY is just 26.30. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for WMT stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Walmart Inc. defeats that of Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. when the two are compared, with WMT taking 5 out of the total factors that were been considered. WMT happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, WMT is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for WMT is better on when it is viewed on short interest.