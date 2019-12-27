VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) is better stock pick than At Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP)

The shares of VICI Properties Inc. have increased by more than 34.19% this year alone. The shares recently went down by -0.55% or -$0.14 and now trades at $25.20. The shares of Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP), has slumped by -5.13% year to date as of 12/24/2019. The shares currently trade at $53.28 and have been able to report a change of 1.58% over the past one week.

The stock of VICI Properties Inc. and Molson Coors Brewing Company were two of the most active stocks on Tuesday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

When a company is able to grow consistently in terms of earnings at a high compound rate have the highest likelihood of creating value for its shareholders over time. Analysts have predicted that VICI will grow it’s earning at a 7.40% annual rate in the next 5 years. This is in contrast to TAP which will have a positive growth at a -6.53% annual rate. This means that the higher growth rate of VICI implies a greater potential for capital appreciation over the years.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. VICI has an EBITDA margin of 96.11%, this implies that the underlying business of VICI is more profitable. The ROI of VICI is 6.70% while that of TAP is 5.90%. These figures suggest that VICI ventures generate a higher ROI than that of TAP.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, VICI’s free cash flow per share is a positive 0, while that of TAP is positive 1.77.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for VICI is 3.10 and that of TAP is 0.60. This implies that it is easier for VICI to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than TAP. The debt ratio of VICI is 0.52 compared to 0.70 for TAP. TAP can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than VICI.

VICI currently trades at a forward P/E of 15.57, a P/B of 1.45, and a P/S of 13.13 while TAP trades at a forward P/E of 13.39, a P/B of 0.88, and a P/S of 1.09. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, TAP is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of VICI is currently at a -9.87% to its one-year price target of 27.96. Looking at its rival pricing, TAP is at a -3.64% relative to its price target of 55.29.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), VICI is given a 1.70 while 2.90 placed for TAP. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for TAP stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for VICI is 12.38 while that of TAP is just 6.22. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for TAP stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Molson Coors Brewing Company defeats that of VICI Properties Inc. when the two are compared, with TAP taking 6 out of the total factors that were been considered. TAP happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, TAP is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for TAP is better on when it is viewed on short interest.