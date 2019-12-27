VEON Ltd. (VEON) vs. China Mobile Limited (CHL): Breaking Down the Telecom Services – Foreign Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) shares are up more than 10.26% this year and recently increased 0.39% or $0.01 to settle at $2.58. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL), on the other hand, is down -13.06% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $41.73 and has returned 4.53% during the past week.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) and China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) are the two most active stocks in the Telecom Services – Foreign industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Comparatively, CHL is expected to grow at a 4.90% annual rate. All else equal, CHL’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. EBITDA margin of 18.73% for China Mobile Limited (CHL). VEON’s ROI is 1.40% while CHL has a ROI of 8.10%. The interpretation is that CHL’s business generates a higher return on investment than VEON’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. VEON’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.08. Comparatively, CHL’s free cash flow per share was +3.51. On a percent-of-sales basis, VEON’s free cash flow was 1.55% while CHL converted 12.91% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CHL is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. VEON has a current ratio of 0.40 compared to 1.10 for CHL. This means that CHL can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. VEON’s debt-to-equity ratio is 6.98 versus a D/E of 0.07 for CHL. VEON is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

VEON trades at a forward P/E of 7.66, a P/B of 3.63, and a P/S of 0.49, compared to a forward P/E of 10.21, a P/B of 1.11, and a P/S of 1.59 for CHL. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. VEON is currently priced at a -19.38% to its one-year price target of 3.20. Comparatively, CHL is -17.81% relative to its price target of 50.77. This suggests that VEON is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. VEON has a beta of 1.89 and CHL’s beta is 0.59. CHL’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. VEON has a short ratio of 0.41 compared to a short interest of 1.85 for CHL. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for VEON.

China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) beats VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CHL , is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk.