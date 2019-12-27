Vale S.A. (VALE) and At Aaron’s, Inc. (AAN) Going Head-to-head

The shares of Vale S.A. have increased by more than 2.27% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 0.15% or $0.02 and now trades at $13.49. The shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN), has jumped by 35.43% year to date as of 12/26/2019. The shares currently trade at $56.95 and have been able to report a change of -4.12% over the past one week.

The stock of Vale S.A. and Aaron’s, Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Thursday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. VALE has an EBITDA margin of 18.64%, this implies that the underlying business of VALE is more profitable. The ROI of VALE is 19.20% while that of AAN is 9.70%. These figures suggest that VALE ventures generate a higher ROI than that of AAN.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, VALE’s free cash flow per share is a positive 32.54, while that of AAN is positive 2.16.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The debt ratio of VALE is 0.40 compared to 0.19 for AAN. VALE can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than AAN.

VALE currently trades at a forward P/E of 8.08, a P/B of 1.63, and a P/S of 2.00 while AAN trades at a forward P/E of 12.69, a P/B of 2.06, and a P/S of 0.98. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, VALE is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of VALE is currently at a -7.98% to its one-year price target of 14.66. Looking at its rival pricing, AAN is at a -28.36% relative to its price target of 79.50.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), VALE is given a 2.40 while 1.50 placed for AAN. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for VALE stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for VALE is 1.44 while that of AAN is just 4.18. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for VALE stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Aaron’s, Inc. defeats that of Vale S.A. when the two are compared, with AAN taking 6 out of the total factors that were been considered. AAN happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, AAN is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for AAN is better on when it is viewed on short interest.