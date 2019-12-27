United States Steel Corporation (X) vs. Exelon Corporation (EXC): Which is the Better Investment?

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) shares are down more than -34.81% this year and recently increased 0.68% or $0.08 to settle at $11.89. Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC), on the other hand, is up 0.49% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $45.32 and has returned 0.76% during the past week.

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) and Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) are the two most active stocks in the Steel & Iron industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Comparatively, EXC is expected to grow at a 0.46% annual rate. All else equal, EXC’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 30.05% for Exelon Corporation (EXC). X’s ROI is 20.20% while EXC has a ROI of 5.60%. The interpretation is that X’s business generates a higher return on investment than EXC’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. X’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -1.92. Comparatively, EXC’s free cash flow per share was +0.48. On a percent-of-sales basis, X’s free cash flow was -2.3% while EXC converted 1.3% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, EXC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. X has a current ratio of 1.40 compared to 0.90 for EXC. This means that X can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. X’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.61 versus a D/E of 1.18 for EXC. EXC is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

X trades at a P/B of 0.48, and a P/S of 0.16, compared to a forward P/E of 14.66, a P/B of 1.38, and a P/S of 1.26 for EXC. X is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. X is currently priced at a 17.37% to its one-year price target of 10.13. Comparatively, EXC is -13.94% relative to its price target of 52.66. This suggests that EXC is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. X has a beta of 3.09 and EXC’s beta is 0.24. EXC’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. X has a short ratio of 3.70 compared to a short interest of 2.38 for EXC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for EXC.

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) beats United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. EXC generates a higher return on investment, is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, X is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, EXC is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, EXC has better sentiment signals based on short interest.