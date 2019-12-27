Uncovering the next great stocks: The Chemours Company (CC), Nutrien Ltd. (NTR)

The shares of The Chemours Company have decreased by more than -34.80% this year alone. The shares recently went down by -1.08% or -$0.2 and now trades at $18.40. The shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR), has jumped by 3.55% year to date as of 12/24/2019. The shares currently trade at $48.67 and have been able to report a change of 0.35% over the past one week.

The stock of The Chemours Company and Nutrien Ltd. were two of the most active stocks on Tuesday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. CC has an EBITDA margin of 18.25%, this implies that the underlying business of CC is more profitable. These figures suggest that CC ventures generate a higher ROI than that of NTR.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, CC’s free cash flow per share is a positive 1.77, while that of NTR is negative -1.17.

CC currently trades at a forward P/E of 5.68, a P/B of 3.60, and a P/S of 0.56 while NTR trades at a forward P/E of 16.01, a P/B of 1.21, and a P/S of 1.43. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, CC is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of CC is currently at a -24.06% to its one-year price target of 24.23. Looking at its rival pricing, NTR is at a -16.49% relative to its price target of 58.28.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), CC is given a 2.50 while 2.10 placed for NTR. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for CC stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for CC is 6.07 while that of NTR is just 3.77. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for NTR stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Nutrien Ltd. defeats that of The Chemours Company when the two are compared, with NTR taking 6 out of the total factors that were been considered. NTR happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, NTR is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for NTR is better on when it is viewed on short interest.